Police honor fallen K-9

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department honored retired K-9 Baca who died on Saturday.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of retired CMPD K-9 Baca. He served with the department from 2012-2018 as a dual purpose patrol and narcotics dog. pic.twitter.com/yo0awQUy7b — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 14, 2023

Baca served as a patrol and narcotics dog from 2012 to 2018 finding and apprehending narcotics and criminals with his handler, Officer Acker-Estes.

After Baca retired, he spent the rest of his time with his family.

