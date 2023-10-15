Local

Police honor fallen K-9

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Police honor fallen K-9

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department honored retired K-9 Baca who died on Saturday.

Baca served as a patrol and narcotics dog from 2012 to 2018 finding and apprehending narcotics and criminals with his handler, Officer Acker-Estes.

After Baca retired, he spent the rest of his time with his family.

