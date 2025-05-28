Police identify man killed on riding lawnmower in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Investigators have identified a 63-year-old man who was killed while driving his riding lawnmower last week in west Charlotte.

We reported last Tuesday when a crash happened on Freedom Drive, near Eagles Landing Drive. Police found the victim in the middle of the roadway around 9 p.m.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department this week, the victim was identified as Dexter Leon Monk.

CMPD says Monk was operating a riding lawnmower on Freedom Drive when he was hit from behind by a minivan.

Police said the driver of the minivan wasn’t speeding or impaired. CMPD said investigators suspect Monk was impaired at the time of the crash, but toxicology results are still pending.

No charges have been filed.

(VIDEO: City councilmember calls for investigation after repeated closed session leaks)

City councilmember calls for investigation after repeated closed session leaks

©2025 Cox Media Group