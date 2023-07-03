Police identify woman killed in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have identified the victim from the fatal north Charlotte crash on Saturday night.

Channel 9 brought you the story as breaking news on Saturday when police had to close a portion of North Tryon Street near the Belmont at Tryon Apartments for a two-car accident with injuries.

At the scene, officers found a 2006 Nissan Sentra and a 2021 Dodge Charger, both of which had heavy damage.

MEDIC pronounced 70-year-old Sandra Miller, the driver of the Nissan, dead at the scene.

Investigators learned Milelr was turning left from North Tryon Street onto Caprington Avenue when the Dodge going southwest and speeding hit her Nissan on the passenger side. After both vehicles came to a stop, the passengers in the Dodge ran away from the crash scene and did not help Miller.

Officers say the Dodge Charger was reported stolen from Jasper County, Virginia, on Thursday.

The investigation into the crash is open and ongoing, according to CMPD.

