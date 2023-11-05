Police investigate shooting at shopping center in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Police in Troutman are investigating a shooting that happened at a shopping center on Saturday night.

According to the Troutman Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting incident involving two victims around 8:45 p.m. near North Main Street.

At the scene, Channel 9 veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, saw heavy police presence with crime tape roping off the parking lot.

Officials have not said how many people were injured or what led up to the shooting, but they did confirm there is no active threat to public safety.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

