Police investigating after woman found shot in north Charlotte home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot in the head late Sunday night.

The shooting happened at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday at a home on Hubbard Falls Drive, which is in north Charlotte, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9 on Tuesday.

MEDIC confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police reported that the victim was a 31-year-old woman, and she was shot in the head.

The victim was listed in the police report as having a serious injury, but her current condition wasn’t made available as of Tuesday.

It’s not clear if a suspect is wanted or in custody in connection with the shooting.

Channel 9 has asked police for more information about the case, check back for updates.

