Police investigating deadly shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police launched a homicide investigation in east Charlotte on Saturday evening.

MEDIC responded to a call about one person with a gunshot wound around 8:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive. Paramedics pronounced the person deceased on the scene.

CMPD announced that it was launching a homicide investigation in the area around 9:10 p.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

