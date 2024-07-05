Police investigating drive by shooting during 4th of July gathering in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during a family gathering on the Fourth of July.

The incident along 3rd Avenue Southeast occurred around the time most people were shooting off fireworks Thursday night.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with family members who said as many as ten shots were fired from a passing car.

Sylvia Sharp said that they were having a cookout to celebrate the holiday at the time of the shooting.

“Somebody drove by and started shooting. And then the kids had to get out of the way of the car coming down the road. There were five to six kids, but three of them had gone into the house because they were scared of the fireworks,” Sharp explained.

Police said a man and woman who were also standing in the yard were hit by gunfire.

The man was eventually airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that the shooting occurred while fireworks were being set off across the city, so it was difficult to determine what was going on.

“Fireworks and gunshots that’s all you heard. But they were mixed in. It was maybe two or three shots I heard, but it could have been more. Hard to tell? It was hard to say yes,” said neighbor Byron Donohue.

Police said they would be canvassing the neighborhood for possible video of the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

