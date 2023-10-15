Local

Police investigating pedestrian hit and killed in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person died after being hit by a car in east Charlotte on Saturday. MEDIC confirmed the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Rosehaven Dr. and Central Ave.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are investigating the incident and part of Central Ave is closed. People are advised to stay clear of the area.

There is no word yet if the driver is facing any charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

