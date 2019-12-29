Police identify 13-year-old girl killed in shooting in Concord Mills parking lot

CONCORD, N.C. — Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting at the Concord Mills Mall Saturday night. Two boys under the age of 16 were also hurt in the shooting, officers said.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Dave and Busters.
Police said 13-year-old Avenanna Propst was pronounced dead at the scene and two other male juvenile victims were taken to the hospital. Officials said the boys, who are under the age of 16, are expected to be OK.
Police said Propst and the two boys were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Authorities said it was not an active shooter situation.
Concord police said initial reports indicate the shooting started as a fight in the Dave and Buster’s parking lot. They have not said if any arrests have been made or released possible suspect information.
Witnesses described to Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown the chaotic scene as the shooting unfolded.
A mall employee described hundreds of people running through the mall and the parking lot in an attempt to get away. Another witness said he took off his belt to use as a tourniquet for a teenage boy who was shot in the arm.
“The police and sheriff came with their guns drawn because they didn’t know if it was an active shooter,” witness Jason Warren said. “It’s sad you can’t come out to a restaurant and have a nice, peaceful evening.”
Authorities said they are investigating the possibility the shooting is connected to a deadly shooting Saturday evening in a Concord neighborhood.
Officials said officers have set up an area for parents to pick up their children in the parking lot of the Sea Life Aquarium. Parents must enter through the Carolina Lilly entrance because all other entrances to the mall are closed.
No other information has been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for more information.
Read more top trending stories on wsoctv.com:
- 19-year-old charged for hitting, killing child in hit-and-run in west Charlotte
- ‘He touched my heart’: Flight attendant raises money to help bus driver get on transplant list
- ‘It’s unimaginable’: Family dog escapes Concord animal hospital, gets hit and killed by car
- ‘This is horrible’: Mother of 7 hit, killed by car walking to store in Gaston County
- Police: 17-year-old boy shot after trying to rob off-duty CMPD officer
© 2019 © 2019 Cox Media Group