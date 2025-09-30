Police investigating shooting near school bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred near a school bus in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on Baltimore Avenue near South Tryon Street.

Preliminary information suggests that shots were fired in the near a school bus, but fortunately, the bus was not hit, and no students were injured. The police said the bus does not appear to have been the intended target.

Channel 9 was at the scene where witnesses said the violence was over a ski-mask.

Officers are currently on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the authorities.

Channel 9 is asking if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

