BOONE, N.C. — The Boone Police Department is seeking the public’s help to solve the theft of a utility trailer last Sunday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Industrial Park Drive.

Two vehicles of interest, a dark-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan, were recorded in the area at the time of the theft.

Authorities have released images of these vehicles in hopes of gathering more information.

0 of 3 Police investigating utility trailer theft in Boone Police investigating utility trailer theft in Boone Police investigating utility trailer theft in Boone

High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that encourages the public to report information that can assist law enforcement in solving crimes.

They offer rewards for information leading to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs, and the location of wanted persons.

Although they work closely with law enforcement, they are independent of local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

VIDEO: Crime Stoppers searching for people accused of skimming cards at Charlotte ATMs

Crime Stoppers searching for people accused of skimming cards at Charlotte ATMs

©2025 Cox Media Group