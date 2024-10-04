Police look for 12-year-old girl believed to have run away from home

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old in Rowan County.

The Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department is asking for help finding Anabel Elizabeth Torres. They said on Friday, her parents woke up to find Anabel missing from the home with signs she may have run away.

She’s described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 82 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anabel’s parents said she was last seen wearing black leggings with white stars, a black tank top, purple sneakers, and pink and black Nike glasses. They said she also took a black mesh bookbag full of clothes.

The 12-year-old is “very reserved” and might hesitate to speak with strangers, her parents said.

If you see her, call 911. Anyone else with information is asked to call the Rowan County Communications Center at 704-216-8500.





©2024 Cox Media Group