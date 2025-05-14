Police: Man stole gun from car and left it near elementary school playground

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of breaking into a car and stealing a woman’s gun before leaving it near a school playground, according to Huntersville police.

It happened on May 5, the Huntersville Police Department said. Wilfredo Trejo was working at a construction site on Gilead Road when he allegedly stole the gun from an unlocked car nearby.

Court documents say Trejo ended up leaving the gun near the playground at Huntersville Elementary School. Children were playing near where officers found the gun.

Police said nobody was hurt.

According to jail records, Trejo was booked into custody for larceny of a firearm, gun on school property, and additional charges from previous unrelated incidents.

