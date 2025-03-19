Police officer hurt while responding to assault call

WADESBORO, N.C. — A Wadesboro police officer is recovering after they were allegedly injured while responding to an assault downtown.

Police said it all started when a man walked up to someone and punched them in the face. They said when an officer responded, the suspect became combative. Police said more officers arrived and took Justin Harrington into custody. He is facing charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting a public officer, and simple assault.

The officer was taken to Atrium Health Anson for unknown injuries. Police said he will be out of work for a week to recover.

