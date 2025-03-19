Local

Police officer hurt while responding to assault call

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
WSOC Wadesboro police generic
By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com

WADESBORO, N.C. — A Wadesboro police officer is recovering after they were allegedly injured while responding to an assault downtown.

Arrests made in CVS shooting, drugs confiscated

Police said it all started when a man walked up to someone and punched them in the face. They said when an officer responded, the suspect became combative. Police said more officers arrived and took Justin Harrington into custody. He is facing charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting a public officer, and simple assault.

The officer was taken to Atrium Health Anson for unknown injuries. Police said he will be out of work for a week to recover.

VIDEO: Arrest made after shooting at Wadesboro Dollar General

Arrest made after shooting at Wadesboro Dollar General

0

Most Read