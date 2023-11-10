Person pistol-whipped in parking lot of Charlotte Premium Outlets

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department police officers responded to the parking lot of Charlotte Premium Outlets on Friday afternoon after witnesses said that two males were fighting and that they heard gunshots.

A victim told police that someone was sitting inside their vehicle, trying to steal it. A struggle ensued and the suspect fired a shot. No one was struck but the suspect pistol-whipped the victim, CMPD said. There have not been any arrests. Police will continue to monitor the area.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw multiple CMPD units and a MEDIC vehicle outside of the outlet mall in south Charlotte.

MEDIC told Channel 9 there were no transports or gunshot wounds.

The manager at LOFT in the mall told Channel 9 they were not on a lockdown.

The mall appeared to be operating normally but there was part of the parking lot that was blocked off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

