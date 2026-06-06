Police recover cocaine and firearms in Statesville child welfare investigation

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects were arrested in Statesville on May 28 following a child welfare and narcotics investigation by the Statesville Police Department. Investigators recovered approximately 27.3 grams of cocaine and multiple firearms from a residence in the 500 block of Valley Street.

The investigation began after the Statesville Police Department received an anonymous tip alleging narcotics were being kept inside the residence and that a juvenile might be in danger, police said.

Statesville Police Department investigators coordinated with the Iredell County Department of Social Services, and DSS personnel responded to the residence alongside investigators.

Dylan Matthew Truitt

Dylan Matthew Truitt, 23, of Statesville, identified as the resident and father of the juvenile, was contacted by investigators upon arrival. While at the residence, investigators observed drug paraphernalia and an unsecured firearm that was readily accessible to the juvenile, police said.

Based on the evidence observed, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the residence. During the search, investigators recovered multiple firearms, approximately 27.3 grams of cocaine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Truitt was charged with felony exposing a child to a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

He was taken before an Iredell County Magistrate and issued a $75,000 secured bond, police said.

During the investigation, authorities identified Carlos Manuel Giron, 34, of Statesville, as another individual believed to be involved. Warrants were obtained charging Giron with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Giron is currently on probation for felony possession of cocaine and attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. He was subsequently arrested and issued a $10,000 secured bond by an Iredell County Magistrate, police said.

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