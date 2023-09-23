Police rescue stranded dog tied to fence during Tropical Storm Ophelia

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police officers saved a dog from drowning in the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia in Greenville, N.C.
>> The video below, posted by Greenville Police on social media, shows Officer Schultz saving the dog.
They say the dog was a small pit bull who was tied to a fence, inches away from drowning on Saturday as the storm swept through eastern North Carolina.
GPD said the do is safe, and Animal Protective Services is conducting a followup investigation.
