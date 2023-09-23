GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police officers saved a dog from drowning in the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ophelia in Greenville, N.C.

>> The video below, posted by Greenville Police on social media, shows Officer Schultz saving the dog.

Police rescue stranded dog tied to fence during Tropical Storm Ophelia

They say the dog was a small pit bull who was tied to a fence, inches away from drowning on Saturday as the storm swept through eastern North Carolina.

GPD said the do is safe, and Animal Protective Services is conducting a followup investigation.

(WATCH: Remembering Hurricane Florence – a storm that brought catastrophic damage, historic flooding)

Remembering Hurricane Florence – a storm that brought, catastrophic damage, historic flooding





©2023 Cox Media Group