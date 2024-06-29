Police respond to double shooting in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — According to Gaston County EMS officials, two people have been taken to the hospital this afternoon with gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials say two victims were transported from the area of 1800 Lane Road Ext near Mount Holly.

Police later confirmed that both victims were both under the age of 18.

EMS officials say one person is suffering from serious injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public

There is currently no information on the ages of the victims, any suspects, or what led to this shooting but we do know there are currently no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

