Police respond to reported shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — There was a crime scene set up on a residential street Wednesday in northwest Charlotte, and first responders said they responded to a reported shooting.

Channel 9 asked MEDIC if emergency crews were responding to a shooting that was reported on Peach Park Lane, but MEDIC said they couldn’t find a victim at the scene. MEDIC said the patient may have left in a personal vehicle.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on Peach Park Lane and spotted crime scene tape set up along the street near a field.

Peach Park Lane crime scene

We’re working on getting more information on what led to the incident and how many people might be involved.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC taken into custody)

Man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC taken into custody

©2023 Cox Media Group