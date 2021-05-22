Mother charged in death of 4-year-old daughter after remains found at northwest Charlotte home, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mother has been charged Friday for the death of her 4-year-old daughter at a home in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were investigating reports that a child had not been seen in several months, and had received several tips that foul play may have been involved.

[ ALSO READ: Police charge North Carolina man in killing of 4-year-old girl ]

Detectives went to a home on Braden Drive near Capps Hill Mine where they recovered human remains believed to belong to the missing 4-year-old, authorities said. Her identity has not been released at this point.

Police scene on Braden Drive in northwest Charlotte.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene Friday afternoon and saw a large area around a home roped off with crime scene tape.

CMPD brought in cadaver dogs during the search. It is unknown if that is how authorities found the girl’s body.

[ ALSO READ: NC woman charged in stabbing death of 5-year-old daughter ]

Investigators said they interviewed several people who came to police headquarters, including the child’s mother, 31-year-old Malikah Diane Bennett.

After the interview, police charged Bennett with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death and first-degree murder.

Malikah Diane Bennett Malikah Diane Bennett (WSOC)

Police have not said when the child died or what happened.

A few of the neighbors and school staff who knew the family immediately started building a memorial for the child.

“It’s really a bad situation,” said Lashonda Alexander, a teacher who knows the family at the home.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.