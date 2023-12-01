Police search for alleged gunman after 1 shot at Hickory apartments

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are trying to find the man accused of shooting someone this week.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Investigators spent more than three hours at the Garden View Apartments along Seventh Avenue Southwest in Hickory.

Police believe a family member rushed the victim from there to the hospital. He had been shot in the upper part of his right arm.

Authorities said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

It’s not clear what the motive was behind the shooting.

Now, Hickory police are looking for 55-year-old Antonio Demon Wade. Wade has warrants out for his arrest charging him with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551, or contact Inv. C. Laffon directly at 828-261-2636 or by emailing him at claffon@hickorync.gov.

