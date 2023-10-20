Police search for truck in disappearance of Rock Hill woman

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for a vehicle believed to be connected with the disappearance of a woman.

Katie Sue Hurst, 32, was reported missing from the downtown area on Oct. 14.

Katie Sue Hurst Police in Rock Hill are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Friday. Katie Sue Hurst was last spoken to that day around 7:45 a.m. She was believed to be in the Rock Hill area, specifically near downtown. (Rock Hill Police Department)

On Friday, police released photos of a 2011 to 2013 blue-jean metallic Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab with a chrome package.

The vehicle is believed to be associated with Hurst’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Hurst’s whereabouts or the location of the vehicle is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7211.

VIDEO: Woman missing from China Grove last seen at work in Charlotte, RCSO says

Woman missing from China Grove last seen at work in Charlotte, RCSO says

©2023 Cox Media Group