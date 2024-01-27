Local

Police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Arielana “Ariel” Renee Acosta-Huerta

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Arielana “Ariel” Renee Acosta-Huerta was last seen Friday morning near her home on Hampton Road.

Huerta is described as 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair that is dyed red.

Anyone with information about Huerta’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

