Police searching for man last seen in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen leaving his adult group home in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 36-year-old Joshua Timothy Norris was last seen by his caregiver on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. He goes by “TJ.”

Norris possibly stayed at a men’s shelter at 3410 Statesville Avenue on Wednesday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt with a dark jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Norris’s location is asked to call police.

