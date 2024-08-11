Police searching for suspect that left 2 hurt in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, NC — Police in Albemarle are searching for a suspect that allegedly shot two women early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in just after 2 a.m. along NC 24/27 Bypass East.

The shooting has declared a domestic situation and was not random, according to police.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, 4-door, silver in color with temporary NC registration plate VZ-41891.

If you have any information related to the shooting, you are asked to call police.

(WATCH BELOW: Detectives asking for public’s help finding shooting, arson suspect in Rowan County)

Detectives asking for public’s help finding shooting, arson suspect in Rowan County

©2024 Cox Media Group