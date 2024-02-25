Police searching for those who stole four vehicles in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Police in Troutman are searching for people involved in a vehicle theft investigation.

The police chief told Channel 9 that four vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning within the Troutman city limits.

Two of the vehicles have been found in Charlotte with help from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The other two are still missing and police are also looking into multiple vehicle break-ins in the city.

If you know anything about the stolen vehicles, you are asked to call police.

