Police still searching for man accused of kidnapping, assault, fleeing arrest

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and fleeing police is still at large, according to a release from the Matthews Police Department.

Montroy Izal Mabry

The incident began on when officers received information that Montroy Izal Mabry had assaulted his girlfriend and taken her against her will in his vehicle on Monday.

Officers attempted to stop Mabry’s vehicle on East Independence Boulevard, but he refused to comply, leading to a minor collision with a police vehicle before fleeing on foot. No one was hurt in the crash.

The suspect was last seen entering the woods behind a business after abandoning his vehicle in a parking lot on East Independence Boulevard. Despite an extensive search by Matthews Police, with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mabry was not located.

The female victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and was later released.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Mabry, charging him with first-degree kidnapping, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Mabry is also wanted on several charges in other counties, including Pitt and Perquimans Counties.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Mabry’s whereabouts to contact 911 immediately and advise against approaching him.

