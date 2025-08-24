The Political Beat breaks down the race District 6

CHARLOTTE — Krista Bokhari is running for the District 6 seat in Charlotte after her husband, Tariq Bokhari, left the position earlier this year for a job as the number two in President Trump’s transportation administration.

Bokhari is competing against Sary Chakra in the Republican primary for District 6, which covers the Park Road, Myers Park, and SouthPark areas.

Chakra did not respond to Channel 9’s request for an interview.

“I honestly never thought of myself as the front person. But then I started realizing, why not me?” Krista Bokhari said, highlighting her decision to run for office.

Bokhari has expressed concerns about crime in Charlotte, noting that there were 59 murders by the end of June. She argues that the city needs to address these issues more transparently and effectively.

The campaign also touches on a past controversy involving a settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, related to a text exchange with Tariq Bokhari. Krista Bokhari criticized the city’s handling of the settlement and the dismissal of an ethics complaint against her husband.

If Bokhari wins the primary, she will face Democrat Kimberly Owens in the November election.

>> In the video at the top of the page, watch The Politcal Beat’s full interview with Krista Bokhari.

(WATCH BELOW: District 3 candidates discuss top issues at Charlotte Douglas)

District 3 candidates discuss top issues at Charlotte Douglas

©2025 Cox Media Group