The Political Beat: City manager talks CATS, BofA Stadium, Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been covering issues with the Charlotte Area Transit System for more than a year.

A shortage of drivers, violence onboard buses and derailments on the light rail have plagued the city’s transit system. Despite the issues, Charlotte leaders have big plans for improvements and new development.

However, CATS has made strides with transparency and, City Manager Marcus Jones believes, with public trust. He gives a lot of credit to interim CEO Brent Cagle.

“The state of CATS is so much better now. But the leadership is there,” Jones said.

“Morale is better, so communication is better. Brent being there allows me to rest a lot easier at night,” he added.

