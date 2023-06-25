The Political Beat: Councilman talks impacts of possible tennis complex in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners advanced the proposal for the River District tennis complex this week.

City, county and state leaders are considering a $400 million state-of-the-art tennis complex that would host the prestigious Western & Southern Open starting in 2026. And just last week, Charlotte City Council unanimously signed off on $65 million for the project.

Mecklenburg County commissioners are now considering $30 million for the deal.

“I’ve raised my hands for a lot of deals that don’t come close to this,” Commissioner Mark Jerell said.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno spoke to councilman Malcolm Graham about the impact the project could have.

The new project could bring in another revenue stream for the city and tennis fans from across the world.

