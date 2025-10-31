Political Beat Preview: CMS District 2

The race for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District 2 seat is heating up as Thelma Byers Bailey steps down, with community activists Juanrique Hall and Shamaiye Haynes vying for the position.

Byers Bailey, who has chosen not to seek re-election, endorsed Shamaiye Haynes, highlighting a decade-long partnership in community initiatives. Meanwhile, Juanrique Hall has garnered support from the conservative group Moms for Liberty, with Brooke Weiss, the group’s local chairwoman, serving as his campaign manager.

Channel 9’s Jonathan Lowe spoke to both candidates about their campaigns.

“It’s wonderful, but the truth is we’ve supported each other for well over a decade,” Haynes said of Byers Bailey’s endorsement. “I’m so proud to have her support, not just because of winning an election, but it says a lot about how people who are average, everyday community members can work with their elected officials.”

Hall, on the other hand, expressed his views on leadership.

“If you’re going to be an effective leader, people are supposed to know who’s leading them. How can you lead me if you don’t know who I am,” Hall said.

