The Political Beat: State Auditor gives update on CMPD Chief settlement investigation

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek is investigating the $305,000 settlement between the City of Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

Boliek’s office is actively examining the circumstances surrounding the settlement and has assured residents of transparency throughout the process.

“You have a North Carolina State Auditor who’s on the job, and we’re paying attention,” Boliek said. “We’re committed to holding government at all levels accountable in terms of how they spend your money and being transparent and informing you of exactly what’s going on across state government.”

The investigation by the State Auditor’s office aims to shed light on the details of the settlement, which has raised questions among Charlotte residents.

Boliek has promised that a full report on the findings will be released in the coming weeks, providing clarity on the situation.

