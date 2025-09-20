Polling place to be relocated in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Board of Elections has relocated the voting site for Gamewell Precinct 1 to the Gamewell Town Hall for the upcoming municipal elections on Nov. 4.

Previously, voters in Gamewell cast their ballots at Gamewell Elementary School. The new voting location at Gamewell Town Hall is situated at 2750 Old Morganton Road SW, Gamewell, NC. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting for the municipal elections will commence on Thursday, Oct. 16, and continue through Saturday, Nov. 1. This change aims to provide a more accessible and convenient voting experience for residents of Gamewell.

