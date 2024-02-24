Polls open for GOP primary election in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA — Citizens in South Carolina will cast their vote in the Republican primary election on Saturday, choosing between former state governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

This will be South Carolina’s first-in-the-South Republican presidential primary. The first head-to-head matchup for the last two remaining major candidates since the New Hampshire primary a month ago, according to the Associated Press.

Haley was South Carolina’s governor for six years before stepping down in 2017 to serve as U.N. ambassador when Trump was elected president.

Despite her history, Haley faces strong headwinds in a state where Trump has the support of most of the party establishment, according to the Associated Press.

The South Carolina primary is usually an indicator of which candidate will win the Republican presidential nomination.

Since the modern version of the state’s primary began in 1980, all but one GOP primary winner has gone on to win the party’s nomination, according to the Associated Press.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 7 p.m.

