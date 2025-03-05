Pope’s health on minds of Catholics in Charlotte as Lent begins

CHARLOTTE — Pope Francis’ health battle was on the minds of parishioners at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Charlotte and other Catholic churches around the world on Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which is traditionally a time for Catholics and other Christians to sacrifice something that may be a distraction from their relationship with God.

Bishop Michael Martin with the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte told Channel 9 that many are praying for the pope’s health.

“Certainly Catholics around the world are lifting the Holy Father up in prayer, and trying their best to have their Lenten journey hopefully to unite their sacrifices in a way that hopefully shows him we are united with him in the suffering he is going through right now physically,” Martin said.

Lent runs to Easter Sunday, which is on April 20 this year.

