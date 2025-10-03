Popular bar in Lake Norman town closing ahead of $80M redevelopment

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A popular bar in downtown Cornelius is closing in January 2026, signaling a big change ahead for the block it sits on.

Old Town Public House at 21314 Catawba Ave. announced Thursday on social media that it would be closing on Jan. 11 “as this block prepares for a new chapter.”

A redevelopment project called Mill’s Market, which will include apartments and commercial space, is slated for the southeast corner of Catawba Avenue and Meridian Street, as the Charlotte Business Journal previously reported.

Read more from CBJ’s website here.

