Popular eatery expanding at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Eggroll Co. is boosting its presence at Camp North End.

The concept — born out of a family-run food truck and catering company — will move into a 1,569-square-foot space in the Keswick District there this summer.

Eggroll Co. has occupied a 385-square-foot food stall in that section of Camp North End since November, often drawing long lines. It will continue to operate there until its new location opens at 301 Camp Road, Suite 102. That location was previously Babe & Butcher.

