Possible 1700s Spanish warship discovered off North Carolina coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — A warship from the 1700s may have been found off the coast of North Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Archaeologists said they were surveying the waterfront in eastern North Carolina when they came across pieces of a Spanish warship called La Fortuna.

The ship exploded during a 1748 attack on what was the Cape Fear River, which is now Brunswick County.

More than 40 pieces were collected and taken to the state’s archaeology conservation laboratory.

