Powerball jackpot reaches $650M after no winner in Saturday’s drawing

CHARLOTTE — The Powerball jackpot has reached $650 million after no one won Saturday night’s drawing.

The new grand prize makes it the 9th largest Powerball in history.

But this total is still quite far from the largest prize ever, at $2 billion.

If you’re playing the Mega Millions, that jackpot is $480 million with a cash payout of $240 million.

The Powerball drawing will happen on Monday, with the Mega Millions drawing following on Tuesday.

