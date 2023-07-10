Local

Powerball jackpot reaches $650M after no winner in Saturday’s drawing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Powerball jackpot reaches $650M after no winner in Saturday’s drawing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Powerball jackpot has reached $650 million after no one won Saturday night’s drawing.

The new grand prize makes it the 9th largest Powerball in history.

ALSO READ: How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

But this total is still quite far from the largest prize ever, at $2 billion.

If you’re playing the Mega Millions, that jackpot is $480 million with a cash payout of $240 million.

The Powerball drawing will happen on Monday, with the Mega Millions drawing following on Tuesday.

(WATCH BELOW: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Cleveland County)

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Cleveland County

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read