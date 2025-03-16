Premium pet brand adding store uptown

CHARLOTTE — This premium pet food supplier is headed to uptown. Pet Wants Charlotte has snapped up 1,201 square feet at One South, at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets in center city.

That location — its third in Charlotte — is slated to open this spring.

The company is focused on small-batch and slow-cooked foods and treats for dogs and cats. Foods are made with natural ingredients — without fillers, artificial preservatives or byproducts. Pet Wants plans to expand its offerings to include natural chews, supplements and grooming products.

