President Biden drops out of 2024 Presidential race

U.S.A. — After weeks of calls to drop out of the race, President Joe Biden has announced he will not run for re-election.

The announcement comes about one month before the Democratic National Convention begins and just over 100 days until Election Day.

As late as Friday afternoon, Biden was adamant that he would return to the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a memo released to CNN on Friday, Biden said, “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone,” adding, “The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win.”

The health concern was the latest in a series of events that put pressure on Biden’s bid for president.

The first presidential debate in June revealed a candidate who, according to CNN, was “hoarse and displaying little vocal range, was often unable to express his differences with Trump with clarity.”

After the debate, Biden, 81, participated in several media interviews to try to assuage doubts that he has the vigor needed to beat former President Donald Trump.

But missteps and “Bidenisms” have hampered efforts by the Biden campaign to calm the nerves of even the strongest Democratic supporters, especially donors.

As Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention, Biden was self-isolating in his Delaware home, having testing positive for coronavirus mere days after the attempted assassination of Trump.

One Democratic governor told his aides on Thursday, “This can’t go on much longer,” CNN reported.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi is among prominent Democrats who doubt Biden could win, The New York Times reported. Pelosi’s spokesperson did not deny that the former Speaker of the House showed the president data that shows a Biden win is unlikely.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries each have told Biden in private of their concerns not only about Biden’s chances but also about down-ballot races for House and Senate.

By Thursday, sources told The Times, some people close to Biden said he showed signs of warming to the idea that he should drop out and that he may not win in November.

A virtual DNC vote had been scheduled to officially nominate Biden before the convention, but the convention rules committee said “no virtual voting will begin before August 1,” CNN reported.

