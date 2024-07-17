President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday after an event in Las Vegas, the White House confirmed.

He is experiencing mild symptoms and went to Delaware to self-isolate.

He is vaccinated and boosted.

He was supposed to speak at a conference and hold a campaign rally Wednesday in Las Vegas.

“The President presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general mailaise,” the president’s doctor stated in a news release.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

