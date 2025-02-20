President Donald Trump appoints Stein, McMaster to Council of Governors

CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump announced new appointments to the Council of Governors on Wednesday.

Both North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster were named as council members.

Stein was also named as co-chair.

The Council of Governors is a bipartisan group that focuses on strengthening state-federal partnerships in areas such as national security, disaster response, and military coordination.

The council was established by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and formally created by Executive Order 13528 in 2010.

President Donald Trump has appointed Governor Josh Stein to the Council of Governors. Governor Stein is Co-Chair

The other newly appointed members of the Council of Governors include Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, who will also serve as co-chair, along with Governors Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Jeff Landry (LA), Wes Moore (MD), Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Kathy Hochul (NY), and Josh Shapiro (PA).

The Council of Governors serves as a key forum for collaboration between state leaders and federal officials, aiming to enhance coordination on critical issues affecting the nation.

