Problem intersection to receive makeover in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — A problem intersection in Shelby is getting a makeover, according to the Shelby Star.

It’s a spot where Marion Street, Cherryville Highway, and Peach Street meet, somewhat awkwardly.

The work has been going on since last year and will be completed by July 4.

Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be working to realign the roads to make it more of a typical four-way intersection.

VIDEO: Lincoln County resident expresses concerns about busy intersection

Lincoln County resident expresses concerns about busy intersection

©2025 Cox Media Group