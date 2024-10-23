Program helps foster literacy among children in rural communities

CONCORD, N.C. — Red bags are in every classroom at Save the Children Head Start in Concord. The bags are filled with books to help raise little readers.

“We’re ensuring that even our most vulnerable children in rural communities are able to access books,” said program director Olivia Givens.

Givens said their schools partnered with the Raising a Reader organization to set the standard for early literacy for preschool-age children.

Each week, students will participate in a bookbag exchange. Inside of each bag are five books they’ll take home to read with their families.

“It helps to build children’s vocabulary at a very early age,” Givens said.

In addition to the weekly exchange, parents are invited into the classroom to read of some of the new books to students.

