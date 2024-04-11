Project proposal with 300-plus homes shot down

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A plan to build over 300 homes in Lancaster County has been shot down.

Lancaster County Council voted 6-0 on April 8 to deny the first reading of a rezoning ordinance for a site at 2421 Lynwood Drive. The rezoning was sought to allow the development of 303 single-family homes across nearly 130 acres to the south of Lancaster.

Council members resoundingly struck down that effort after the county’s planning commission voted last month to recommend denial of the rezoning.

