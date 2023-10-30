Projects in Waxhaw, Matthews to impact drivers

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Waxhaw road will be closed this week for railroad crossing repairs.

The crossing at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 75 at Broome Street will be closed until sometime on Friday.

In Matthews, a water improvement project will impact drivers at Rice Road at Windsor Glade Drive.

This is expected to be completed on Nov. 17.

