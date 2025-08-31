Prominent restaurant group hit with lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — The Plaid Penguin is asking the court to intervene after its relationship with Chef Jim Noble’s restaurant group soured.

The Charlotte branding, public relations, marketing and communications firm has filed a complaint against Noble’s Restaurants LLC in Mecklenburg County Superior Court. It alleges breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The complaint says Noble’s Restaurants terminated a consulting agreement between the parties early without justification and refused to pay for contracted services.

“We disagree with their interpretation of events related to the end of that relationship,” an executive with the restaurant group says, directing further questions to attorneys.

Noble’s restaurants include Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen, Noble Smoke, The Jimmy, Copain and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center.

