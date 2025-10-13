Property in Plaza Midwood to be redeveloped

CHARLOTTE — Ares Management Corp. has acquired a historic Plaza Midwood property that looks to be poised for redevelopment.

The Los Angeles-based investment firm closed recently on the $18.5 million purchase of 1817 Central Ave., according to Mecklenburg County property records. The firm bought the property from 1817 Central Avenue LLC.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education sold the site to the LLC in October 2021 for $8.68 million, property records show.

Plans filed with the city of Charlotte over the last few months show Ares is planning to build a multifamily development on the site.

