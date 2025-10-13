Local

Property in Plaza Midwood to be redeveloped

Former Midwood Elementary School California investment firm Ares Management Corp. has acquired the former Midwood Elementary School at 1817 Central Ave. The firm is planning to redevelop the site with apartments, according to city records. (Melissa Key)
CHARLOTTE — Ares Management Corp. has acquired a historic Plaza Midwood property that looks to be poised for redevelopment.

The Los Angeles-based investment firm closed recently on the $18.5 million purchase of 1817 Central Ave., according to Mecklenburg County property records. The firm bought the property from 1817 Central Avenue LLC.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education sold the site to the LLC in October 2021 for $8.68 million, property records show.

Plans filed with the city of Charlotte over the last few months show Ares is planning to build a multifamily development on the site.

