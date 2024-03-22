Prosecutors: Executive stole more than $100K from her cancer nonprofit

GASTONIA, N.C. — The executive director of a nonprofit for cancer patients pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from the business.

Prosecutors said 54-year-old Stephanie L. Roberts, of Gastonia, entered the plea on Friday.

The Gastonia nonprofit provides support and resources for cancer patients. Investigators said from Jan. 8, 2016 until Jan, 21, 2022, Roberts embezzled more than $136,000 from the organization.

In court Friday, Roberts admitted she failed pay more than $200,000 that was withheld from employee paychecks. The money was supposed to go to the IRS for federal income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes.

Roberts also falsely reported the amount of taxes that had been withheld from her paychecks, claiming it had been paid to the IRS.

She pleaded guilty to theft in connection with health care, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence; failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes, which has a statutory sentence of five years in prison at most; and making and subscribing a false tax return, which carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Roberts is also required to pay full restitution to the nonprofit, as well as court fines and a forfeiture money judgement. She is awaiting her sentencing.

